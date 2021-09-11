Officials: Motorcycle crash involving bear shuts down road in Washington

WASHINGTON — An incident involving a motorcycle and a bear closed Route 199 near Washington Saturday, officials said.
Connecticut State Police said the incident happened around noon near Roxbury Road in Washington. The crash has closed Route 199 temporarily.
Litchfield County Dispatch confirmed a caller reported the bear, but did not say whether the motorcycle and bear collided. Washington Fire Department is responding to the scene, the dispatch center said.
Officials requested a Lifestar helicopter for the scene, the dispatch center said.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is also going to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.