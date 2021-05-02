GOSHEN — A car collided with a pregnant moose in Goshen Saturday night on Hall Meadow Road, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.
John Barbagallo, Norfolk public information officer, said the collision sent three of the five people in the car to the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. At the same time, the crash killed the Moose and calf in utero.
DEEP officials said the fire department, EMS and DEEP Troop B all responded to the scene.
The Moose was turned over to the DEEP Wildlife Division for Study. Connecticut State Police Troop B is investigating the motor vehicle accident.