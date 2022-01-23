LITCHFIELD — An unresponsive teenager with a head injury at Ski Sundown resort Sunday evening is being transported to the hospital, according to officials.
New Hartford ambulance was dispatched to Ski Sundown for an 18-year old-man with a head injury, after a call from the mountain saying that someone was unresponsive, said Supervisor Matson, with the New Hartford Volunteer Ambulance.
“The email came in to transport one patient to the hospital,” Matson said.
The call came in around 7 p.m.
No other information is available at this time.