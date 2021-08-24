Officials: Terryville house fire causes smoke, water damage

TERRYVILLE — An attic fire at a local home caused smoke and water damage, according to officials.
Units responded to a Scott Road home in Terryville, a village in Plymouth, for a report of smoke seen coming from the roof.
Officials said arriving fire crews confirmed the blaze, and a second alarm was soon transmitted, bringing additional personnel and resources from Bristol, Harwinton and Thomaston.
The flames were quickly extinguished, with crews able to keep the fire contained to the attic. But officials said the home saw significant water and smoke damage.
There were no injuries reported. Officials said animals in the home were removed uninjured.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the fire marshal.