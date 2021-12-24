Officials: Vehicle crashed down embankment in Harwinton

HARWINTON — After a crash down an embankment early Friday, local fire officials are urging drivers to look out for slippery spots from the morning’s snowfall.
Fire crews were sent to Route 8 north near the Exit 42 ramp around 5:45 a.m. and found a vehicle that went off the road and down an embankment. Officials said the driver was not hurt.
The scene was cleared around 7 a.m.
Officials said after a light snow fell overnight Thursday into Friday, local and state crews have been out treating the roads and plowing where needed.
“For the most part they are just wet, but use extra caution if going out early this morning as there could be lingering slippery spots,” fire officials said.