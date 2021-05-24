LITCHFIELD — The following virtual events for adults are planned in June by the Oliver Wolcott Library.
BFFs: Man & Dog in the Classical World with Michael Norris, Wednesday, June 9, 2-3 p.m., live on Zoom. This program provides a historical perspective of canine friends revealed through the ages in art. Norris will take viewers from Cerberus, the hound of Hades in ancient Greek mythology, to the war and hunting dogs of Rome and more.
OWL Non-Fiction Book Discussion Group, Thursday, June 10, 2 p.m., live on Zoom. Book selection: “Lost in America: A Journey with My Father” by Sherwin B. Nuland. This book is about the mysteries of family centers on Nuland’s portrait of his father, a Jewish garment worker who came to America in the early years of the last century.
OWL Fiction Book Discussion Group, Thursday, June 10, 3:30 p.m., live on Zoom. Book selection: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The main storyline spans 1952 to 1970, following Kya from ages 6 to 25 as she grows up alone in a shack in the swamp lands of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. The story is a mystery, a coming-of-age tale, and a survival story.
Book club books are available to borrow at the library.
Jupiter: The King of Planets, Wednesday, June 16, 2-3 p.m., live on Zoom. The Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club returns to speak about this planet. Founded in 1956, the LHAAC promotes the enjoyment of amateur astronomy through public star parties, education, and meetings.
The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s with author Maggie Doherty, Thursday, June 24, 7-8 p.m., live on Zoom. Her book was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Doherty teaches writing at Harvard where she earned her PhD in English.
The Constant Man: A Conversation with author Peter Steiner, Wednesday, June 30, 7-8 p.m., live on Zoom. Set again in Nazi Germany, “The Constant Man” is Steiner’s sequel to “The Good Cop.” Joseph Montebello facilitates this conversation with the author. As a German scholar, Steiner will discuss what he sees as the dangerous political and psychological parallels between the rise of fascism in the late 1930s and 1940s and what is happening in the U.S. today.
For more information about programs, visit owlibrary.org and click on “Programs & Events.” To attend the events, click on the Zoom link at the time of the event or click on the registration link. The library, at 160 South Street, can be reached at 860-567-8030.