One dead, another injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Winchester

WINCHESTER — A man from Winsted died following a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer-involved crash Friday night, police said.
Officers were dispatched to North Main Street along Route 8 near the Winchester treatment plant at about 6:45 a.m. for a reported crash with “serious injuries,” the release said. Yvon Michaud, 46, who was driving a minivan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clayton Ferguson, 39, who was driving the tractor-trailer according to police, sustained minor injuries.
Officials say evidence showed the tractor-trailer, driving south, and minivan, heading north, “collided head-on.” Michaud, according to police, was ejected from his seat when his car collided with the semi-tractor trailer. Police have not yet determined who was at fault in the crash.
Ferguson was transported to the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and released shortly after, according to police. Both the minivan and truck had “heavy front-end damage.” Police said they closed the road for over five hours as they investigated the crash.
The investigation is ongoing, but officials determined the tractor-trailer is registered to a company in Indiana called Central Transport LLC, according to the release.
Anyone with information can call the Winchester Police Department at 860-379-2723.