CORNWALL — Holding up signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd should be alive,” about 15 people stood in a line across the grass at the Cornwall Bridge Triangle Tuesday around rush hour, waving at cars that passed by.
They were gathered to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, who died May 25, 2020, in custody after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.
The vigil was organized by 82-year-old town resident Nita Colgate, who sat in a chair surrounded by bunches of rhododendrons, which she had cut earlier in the day from her garden.
“Our hearts are broken over what’s been happening. I prepared for this as I would a memorial service. This is the day he died,” Colgate said. “(Floyd) was a person. He didn’t deserve to be treated that way by anyone — to be killed.”
Referencing the events of last year surrounding Floyd, Colgate said, “You see photographs of him in the convenience store before going out. Here was this muscular, healthy, vigorous person — and then you see him with his head down on the sidewalk. You see him dead. It’s excruciating.”
Along with about 10 other area residents, Colgate holds a weekly Black Lives Matter vigil every Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., in the same location. Those gatherings began shortly after Floyd was killed and continued weekly until being put on hold in December due to the weather. They resumed last Sunday.
At Tuesday’s vigil, standing a few feet from Colgate was her longtime friend Anne Zinsser, 92, holding a sign that said “George Floyd’s life mattered.”
Zinsser said “attitudes” have to change, and that it’s important people get to know each other.
“Everyone is a person,” she added. “It’s not naive because it’s so old and simple.”
Peter Demy, of Cornwall said, This is a moment in our history and we have to care. It’s how we are going to live together as brothers and sisters.”
Cornwall resident Nora Canellakis said she’s against police violence toward “Black and brown individuals and people of color, and people who are of Asian descent. It’s not OK. Everyone deserves to have peace and to feel comfortable in their community.”
Danny Lesch, of Cornwall, who is 12, said young people can make a difference too, within their own communities — by protesting against any inequality they see.
He said he recently learned about the concept of systemic racism from a documentary he and his family watched shortly after Floyd died, called “I’m Not Racist ... Am I?”
Danny’s mother, Ali Lesch, said during the pandemic, she had the chance to have many discussions about racism with her children.
“It shouldn’t have taken being home all the time from the pandemic to be able to have the depths of conversations we’ve had. I’m not proud of that but it was one of the silver linings that happened,” Ali Lesch said. “Not really having all of the external distractions of everyday life enabled us to take a deeper dive into the discomfort of what was happening. Our kids were watching the news and they were asking us hard questions, and we didn’t really have all the answers but we had time and intimacy of being home.”
Molly Fitzsimons, of Cornwall, said the United States has a “problem with systemic racism and white supremacy,” and “it’s really up to white people to fix it.”
“It’s really our job to look deep not just talk to people who agree with you but to try to reach the people who don’t.”