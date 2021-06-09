Over 1,000 without power after storms hit parts of CT

Another round of rain and thunderstorms hit parts of Connecticut on Wednesday, and over 1,900 Eversource customers were experiencing outages by nighttime.
Around 11:07 p.m., more than 1,900 customers were affected by power outages statewide, according to Eversource, the state’s largest electricity supplier. At that point, Branford and Guilford claimed the highest numbers — with 719 and 445 customers affected, respectively.
As of a little after 5:15 p.m., more than 530 power outages had been reported statewide, according to Eversource. Nearly 200 of those outages were reported in East Hartford, where the storm had been spotted. Another 241 outages were reported in Old Lyme, in New London County.
Mitch Gross, a spokesman for Eversource, said the outages in Old Lyme are storm related and were caused by tree limbs down on wires. He said power restoration was expected by 6:45 p.m.
The agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Hartford County and part of neighboring Tolland County just after 4 p.m.
The agency said a storm was detected over East Hartford. The storm was expected to bring wind gusts up to 60 mph with damage to trees and power lines expected.
A second severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for southeastern New Haven and southern Middlesex Counties in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service said a line of severe storms “were located along a line extending from North Madison to North Branford” moving south.
The storms were expected to bring wind gusts up to 60 mph along with half-dollar size hail.
Meanwhile, parts of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties had been undera heat advisory, as heat indexes pushed into the 90s.
The scorching weather pushed dozens of schools to dismiss students early again on Wednesday, with some citing the need to wear masks as a concern.
Thunderstorms already dumped rain across the region Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. In South Windsor and Hartford, the storms knocked down trees, according to unconfirmed reports to the National Weather Service, and in Hartford wind gusts up to 37 mph were recorded.
As the storms passed over the state, power outages briefly spiked over 1,200 Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the region on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s and sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.
Another chance of showers exists on Friday with temperatures in the 70s expected over the weekend.