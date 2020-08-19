MILFORD — Patrick Comins took photos of a pair of American Oystercatchers at the Milford Point Bird Sanctury, and the executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society knew something was wrong with one of the baby birds.
“I noticed what I thought was seaweed on one of the chicks when taking the picture,” Comins said about his pre-sunset venture to the 8.5-acre barrier beach area July 22. “When I got home, I took another look and thought it might not be seaweed but a monofilament fishing line.”
Comins, Milford Point steward Kat Giles and staffer Stefan Martin, along with Beth Amendola from Audubon Connecticut, cordoned off a section near shore and set up traps. Using three pieces of chicken wire with little nooses dangling, they waited for the Oystercatcher to run across.
“We caught another chick first and put on band N28 on it, but we still needed the target bird,” said Comins, completing his third year as executive director. “We corralled it within about 20 minutes. Kat and Stefan were able to get the mesh from a fishing net off the bird. Another couple of days and it would have begun to get into the skin. They handed it over to Beth and she put band N29 on and then she released it to the parent.”
American Oystercatchers are listed as a threatened species. They share the beach at Milford Point, now in its 25th year of operation, with another at-risk bird, the Piping Plover. Both face many threats: Foxes and skunks eat their eggs. Dogs scare them off their nests. Unwary walkers even occasionally step on hatchlings.
And then there are the high tides and discarded fishing lines.
The fishing line mishap wasn’t the first time that N28’s or N29’s oyster-catching futures were threatened.
“I had been following three pairs of Oystercatchers,” Comins said. “I saw that one group was nesting outside the exposure area. I met with staff and we decided that while the tide was low, we thought it would be best to move it to a better area.
“Tide came in, but the mother was so diligent sitting on the eggs through the entire tide that she kept them dry and N28 and N29 hatched.”
An Oystercatcher’s parents have a tough job.
“Most shore birds, once hatched, feed themselves, like Piping Plovers,” Comins said. “Oystercatcher chicks, because the long bill used to pry open bivalve mollusks aren’t developed until a year old, continue to stay with parents to be fed.”
Comins also saw N28’s and N29’s next stage in development.
“The pair were playing in the wind with short jumps and they got about 5 feet into the air,” Comins said. “They grow very quickly. In the four weeks from hatching they go from a size of chicken egg to 14 ounces to 2 pounds (19 inches in length from tip of bill to the tail).”
Because banding of Oystercatchers is on the rise, Comins hopes he learns more about N28 and N29 down the road.
“It may be a of couple years before they return here, or they may go to Maine or Massachusetts,” Comins said. “You can read these markers easily with binoculars so at some point we’ll find them again. The record for an Oystercatcher is somewhere around 35 years, but that is underestimated because with more banding we are finding the Oystercatcher can live 45-50 years on a regular basis.”
Becoming a doctor was on Comins radar when a bad car accident in 1991 forced him off course.
“At the time of the accident I was working at a veterinarian pathology lab,” said Comins, a Manchester native and Trinity College graduate. “But after getting out of a wheelchair, my injured neck made it difficult to look through a microscope. I was always interested in nature and took a zoology course at Trinity. I learned about the evolution of birds and that got my attention.”
He took a job as a bird surveyor in 1997. After two yearshe was hired by the Audobon Society and then Connecticut Audobon, which conserves Connecticut’s environment through science-based education and advocacy focused on the state’s bird populations and habitats. Founded in 1898, it operates nature facilities in Fairfield, Milford, Glastonbury, Pomfret, Hampton, and Sherman, a center in Old Lyme, and an EcoTravel office in Essex.
It manages 20 wildlife sanctuaries encompassing 3,300 acres of open space in Connecticut and educates more than 100,000 children and adults annually. Connecticut Audubon is an independent organization, not affiliated with any national or governmental group. Its scientists, educators, citizen scientists and volunteers work to preserve birds and their environments in Connecticut. The work includes sanctuary management, advocacy and environmental education.