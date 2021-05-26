Pandemic inspires idea for Woodbury author’s new horror book

WOODBURY — Out of challenging situations often comes inspiration. That’s how author E.C. Hanson said the genesis of his new book, “All Things Deadly: Salem Stories,” evolved.
“The idea for the book came during the start of the pandemic,” said the Woodbury resident, and father of a newborn. The book will be published by D&T Publishing in August.
While his experiences have previously been with plays and screenplays, this work is different — it’s a set of stories linked to Salem, Massachusetts. All the stories utilize Massachusetts’ historic site to “ratchet up the chills,” Hanson said.
The main story is about the Frost family, which frames the entire collection, according to Hanson. A former paranormal investigator must return to Salem for one last gig and brings his troubled daughter with him thinking it will improve their strained relationship.
In another story, a boy dumps out his Halloween candy haul and discovers a knife with fresh blood on it.
In a third story, a teenager grapples with his father’s sudden transition from mild-mannered to zombie-fearing paranoid.
Hanson said he first thought of writing about Salem because it’s where he got married, in August of 2020. He also chose Salem because he said the city is “teeming with a unique energy that he has found in few places.”
Later, a series of visits to the city got Hanson’s brain “firing on all cylinders,” he said.
Hanson grew up reading Stephen King, Mark Twain, Sylvia Plath, J.D. Salinger, and Edgar Allan Poe.
He earned his MFA in dramatic writing from New York University and was the recipient of an Outstanding Writing For The Screen certificate. His work has been published by Smith & Kraus and Applause Books in eight play anthologies. More than 35 of his plays have been developed and produced in the United States.
Hanson’s fiction and nonfiction has appeared in publications including Ghost Orchid Press, Horror Oasis, and Collective Tales.
As an educator, Hanson has taught undergraduate and graduate-level English courses at Sacred Heart University.
Hanson said his characters and the inspiration for his works come from “everywhere.”
“Even though some people close to me might suggest that I'm not a very good listener, I do pay attention to how people move, talk, and act in public. I try to parlay what I observe into a series of unbiased questions. Here are three examples: ‘Why would that mother say that? What is going on with this elderly man? Does this father know that his son is trying to talk to him?’”
Additionally, he said he enjoys simple stories about complex people — “salt of the earth types.”
“This collection feels like an evolution of my style; it allowed me to revisit my darker side but also hone in on what makes people tick. For some of the stories, I believe I succeeded.”
Hanson said while it might sound “hokey,” he feels writing is a part of his soul.
“I need to do it. I think about it all the time. If I don't get time to think or draft out a new project, I can become restless and grumpy,” he said. “If I make it to a retirement age, I know I will be content. I would just read and write all day. Hopefully, I have a cabin to do it in.”
Hanson is “rather proud” of his latest book, he said. “It is by no means perfect. Some stories might win people over. Some might be turned off by the darker content. But it announces my transition from playwright to a writer of fiction,” he said.