The Litchfield Historical Society held its annual pet parade and Turn-of-Century Fair in the center of Litchfield Thursday, drawing plenty of participants from town who brought their pets in all shapes and sizes to march to the green for judging and prizes. The parade was followed by a fair with old-fashioned games and an ice cream social.
