TORRINGTON — Photographers Joy Bush and Tom Peterson explore the Quiet Places in a new pop-up show at Five Points Annex at 17 Water Street in Torrington, on view through Aug. 1, from Thursday-Sunday, Noon-4 p.m.
Meet both artists on the weekends of the show and there will be a closing reception Aug. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.
Photographer Joy Bush’s series of black and white photographs capture the subtle nuances of trees, branches, water, clouds, and familiar landscapes. Inspired to see nature in new ways, Bush used the woodcuts and watercolor work of Albrecht Dürer as a lens through which to view her surroundings. “I was curious about how to creatively translate the color world into black and white, and Durer’s work provided a guide,” she explains. “It allowed me to find to find the quiet within the bold colors and patterns of nature.”
Bush’s work — both black and white and color — has been exhibited in many local and regional galleries, and her photographs have appeared in numerous publications including the Village Voice, The New York Times, and Connecticut Review. She is represented in the permanent collection of the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Mattatuck Museum, Montefiorie Hospital, the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH, the Yale Medical Group Art Place in New Haven, and numerous private collections. See more of her work at www.joybushphotography.com.
Tom Peterson offers “Solace” in a series of predominately white, minimalist photographs taken in local urban neighborhoods, an announcement said.
Each square image, with a decreasing use of color, acts as stepping stones to a final all-white image. In an environment filled with noise and distraction, “Solace” acts as a short journey into an inner space of peace and tranquility. Peterson, a documentary and fine art photographer, has received numerous awards, including winning two First Honors at IMAGES, the Shoreline Arts Alliance juried photography show. His 2019 exhibits included Cheshire Academy, and the New Haven Lawn Club. Both he and Bush are members of City Gallery in New Haven. See more of his work at www.tpeterson45.com.
The Annex, a community pop-up gallery, is managed by the Launchpad artists under the direction of the Five Points professional staff. For more information, visit fivepointsarts.org/five-points-annex.