BRIDGEWATER — The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club will hold its annual Plant Mart on Saturday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Bridgewater Firehouse, 100 Main Street S,
As one of the oldest garden clubs in Connecticut, founded more than 100 years ago, the Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club’s mission continues to be “to protect and improve our natural environment, to promote sustainable landscape and gardening practices, and to educate and advocate for conservation in the community,” an announcement said.
The Plant Mart will offer native plants, pollinator plants, organic tomatoes and vegetables, and plants from members’ gardens. The club’s education table will focus on the Pollinator Pathway, encouraging all to become more aware of the plight of native pollinators. Members will be available for advice on and recommendations for spring planting.
Proceeds of this major fundraiser will benefit the annual scholarships awarded by the club, senior and youth programs, the development of the Pollinator Pathway in this region, and the planting and maintenance of community gardens.
Joining the club this year will be Shepaug FFA Agriscience students. They have grown a variety of pollinator flowers, herbs, and vegetables. Their sales will support the programming and activities of FFA students.