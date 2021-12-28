ROXBURY — Police seized marijuana, stimulant pills and THC-infused edibles from the car of a Bridgewater man arrested on Monday night, according to state police.
It started when troopers responded to a possible residential break-in on Garnet Road around 11:40 p.m.
After being told that a man was seen leaving the scene in a white Chevy pickup truck, authorities located and stopped the suspect vehicle on the residential road and identified the driver as Samuel Zachery Jones.
Police said the 25-year-old “exhibited signs of intoxication” and was placed under arrest after failing a standard field sobriety test at the scene.
A search of Jones’ vehicle revealed 9.2 pounds of marijuana, a large assortment of THC-infused edibles and 185 Adderall pills, as well as drug paraphernalia and more than $25,000 in cash, according to police.
Jones was transported to Connecticut State Police’s Troop A headquarters in Southbury and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, sale of narcotic substance, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition device, failure to keep narcotics in original container and use of drug paraphernalia.
He was later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Torrington on Jan. 14.