Police: Arrest made in Cornwall attempted robbery, searching for second suspect

CORNWALL — State police have arrested a man in connection to an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon.
Troopers responded to the National Iron Bank at 366 Furnace Brook Road for a report of an attempted bank robbery, police said.
Western District Major Crime detectives responded and are investigating. A suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The suspect was identified by police as Jay William Puzinski, 48, of Winsted. He was charged with conspiracy and criminal attempt at robbery second degree, according to police.
State police are still searching for a second suspect, whose description matches that of the suspect in the Sharon bank robbery from earlier this week.
The man was described by police as a white or Hispanic man, small to medium build with dark hair.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan at 1-800-497-0403.