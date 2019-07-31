SALISBURY — The body of a 22-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man was recovered from the Housatonic River Wednesday, according to state police.
The man, identified as Pablo Guante, had not surfaced after he jumped into the water in Salisbury, dispatchers said Wednesday morning.
Reports indicate that he had hit his head during the jump, dispatchers said. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and troopers from Troop B North Canaan were dispatched to Housatonic River Road, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the scene and the state police dive team scoured the water but did not find the man, state police said. Members of the state police dive team returned to the scene Wednesday morning and were able to locate Guante, state police said in a statement.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Guante’s death, according to state police.