Police chief: Three weekend shootings were accidental

HARTFORD — Police Chief Jason Thody on Monday said at least three of the shooting incidents reported in the city over the weekend are believed to be accidental.
“This was a difficult weekend, with multiple injuries from gunfire” Thody said in a statement. “It is important to share with the community that we currently believe that three of the shootings were accidental, two of them self inflicted.
The accidental shootings included one on Douglas Street Sunday evening, in which a man was wounded in the leg.
Thody said the shooting involved a legal gun owner who was “showing off a new firearm when the shooting happened.” He has since been charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Thody said.
Police were called to Hartford Hospital around 6:12 p.m. Sunday after the victim arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
“We can't stress enough the need to be safe when handling a firearm. This could have been much worse and the victim in this case was very lucky,” the chief said.
He said police have obtained “key evidence” in the other three shootings that occurred over the weekend “that we believe will lead to arrests of persons responsible.”
Two people were shot on Lawrence Street in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood Saturday afternoon around 2:56 p.m., leaving one of them in critical condition.
Hours later, police responded to a report of a second shooting on Main Street around 7:11 p.m.
There they found male victim in his 30’s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, police said.