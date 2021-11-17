CORNWALL — A motel owner has been charged with sexual assault after a woman claimed he touched her inappropriately multiple times during her stay, police said.
State police charged Natverlal Patel, 62, of Cornwall, Tuesday with second-degree burglary, third-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. He was released late Tuesday after posting his $50,000 bond.
Patel is scheduled to be in court Nov. 30.
Police said the charges stem from incidents that occurred in September when a 51-year-old woman said she was staying at the Hitching Post Motel, which is owned by Patel.
The woman alleged that when he came into her room on two occasions to fix the shower and television that he hugged her, kissed her mouth and groped her, according to Patel’s arrest warrant.
She said each time she pushed away and asked him to stop, which he eventually did, the warrant stated.
The victim told police similar incidents had occurred about 12 times while she was staying at Patel’s hotels over the years, the warrant stated.
When police interviewed Patel, he denied the allegations, stating he hugged her and kissed her on the cheek, the warrant stated. He added that he tries to “comfort people and be friendly,” police said.