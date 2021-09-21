NEW MILFORD — Police have identified a cyclist who was killed Sunday after being struck by another vehicle along a busy section of Route 7.
The cyclist, 34-year-old Danbury resident Jeffrey Castro, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police, fire and paramedics were called to the 100 block of Danbury Road just north of Sunny Valley Road around 9:18 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash with injuries, New Milford police said in a press release.
Police determined Castro had been riding north in the right northbound lane of Route 7 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle also traveling north.
The area where the crash occurred is a four-lane roadway with strip developments on either side and traffic that flows at near-highway speeds. It sits north of where the road turns into a freeway connecting New Milford to Danbury.
Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to contact New Milford police Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133