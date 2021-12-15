Police dog finds missing CT girl

WOODBURY — A police dog led her handler for over a mile to a find a missing local girl over the weekend, according to Connecticut State Police.
Troopers responded to the area of White Deer Rocks Road around 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing 10-year-old girl, state police said.
K-9 Izzy was given a scent of the girl and led her handler on a 1.63-mile track directly to the girl. State police said the missing girl was found near the Whittemore Sanctuary, a nature center in Woodbury.
“Great work to Izzy and her handler,” state police Troop L said in a Facebook post about the call.