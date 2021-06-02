HARTFORD — State Capitol police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday night when a man drove a van across the south lawn of the Capitol grounds.
The incident came after bullet holes were discovered at the state Capitol building earlier that morning. Police said the incidents are not related.
Police said a suspect in the driving incident has been identified, but no arrest has been made as the investigation continues.
Capitol police said they spotted a vehicle on the grounds with the driver “revving the engine, in an apparent attempt to get people's attention” shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
State Rep. Ben McGorty said he was on the phone with his wife when the vehicle, which he described as an older brown “conversion van” pulled up nearby.
“The guy’s just revving up the engine,” McGorty, a Shelton Republican, told Hearst Connecticut Media on Wednesday. “It’s odd. It’s not like the throttle was stuck or anything. He kept flooring it and coming back. Then flooring it and holding it down for a little bit. And I’m looking at him, and something’s not right.”
McGorty said the driver tried to get him to come over with a hand gesture. Figuring something was off, McGorty said he alerted Capitol police.
“There were two other people coming down the sidewalk and I said, ‘Go back, go back, there’s something wrong with this guy,’” McGorty recalled.
As officers approached the van, the vehicle “pulled out,” according to McGorty.
Capitol police said the vehicle reversed before driving “over the south lawn of the Capitol grounds”
McGorty said the vehicle “swerved like he was going to go for me or whatever” before driving down the sidewalk near a police car and onto the lawn where the van “did some circles.”
Police said the vehicle went off the grass and onto a sidewalk before heading on to the Interstate-84 west on-ramp.
Capitol police said they gave chase, but the driver “refused to stop,” before they called off the pursuit.
Police said charges are “possibly pending” based on their investigation.
The incident does not appear to be related to the gunfire that struck the Capitol building over the weekend. On Wednesday, state police said that incident is believed to have been part of a weekend shooting spree by a 74-year-old Southington man.
The suspect in that incident, identified by Southington Police as Douglas Floyd Gollnick, has been hospitalized following his arrest on Sunday.