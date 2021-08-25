Police: Former Roxbury fire chief charged in ‘domestic’ incident

ROXBURY — A former chief and volunteer with the local fire department is facing several charges stemming from what state police described as a “domestic” incident last week.
Joseph Quaranta, 45, has been charged with three counts of risk of injury to a child, and one count each of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Quaranta did not enter a plea when he appeared Friday in state Superior Court in Torrington, according to the state judicial website.
“It was just a minor situation that was blown out of proportion, really is all it amounts to,” Quaranta said when reached for comment on Tuesday. “It’s all being handled. It’s no big deal.”
Quaranta was arrested around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 19 when state police said they responded to a report of a “domestic” incident at a Roxbury home.
The state police incident report did not provide details about what led to the arrest.
Quaranta was processed at the Troop A barracks in Southbury and released on $20,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear Oct. 14 in state Superior Court in Torrington.
Quaranta, known in the community as “Quadco Joe,” was fire chief in Roxbury in 2013, according to the first selectman’s office. He was a volunteer firefighter for the town in 2012.
He’s also founder of several local businesses — Advanced Construction and Tree Removal and Advanced Organics — both based in New Milford; and Helping Hands For Heros, “a local non-profit made up of a group of community volunteers coming together to support our emergency services, military and community,” according to its website.
Through Helping Hands, Quaranta has been involved with several community initiatives, including supplying park passes for older adults and growing food for local food pantries.