Police: Girl, 14, dies after being struck by car in Harwinton

HARWINTON — A teen was killed after being hit by a driver who swerved to avoid another vehicle on Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police.
A state police accident report released Monday morning said the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Hill Road near its intersection with Hayden Road.
Troopers responded to the 300 block of Hill Road where they said 14-year-old Kailey Prenoveau was pronounced dead.
Prenoveau lived nearby and was standing in the shoulder of the road speaking to a family member who was inside his car, which was facing north in the southbound lane, state police said.
State police said an Oxford man was headed southbound when he swerved off the side of the road to avoid hitting the other vehicle and struck Prenoveau.
Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene. Police shut down the road for hours to investigate.
The crash remains under investigation.