Police: Human skull found on the side of North Canaan road

NORTH CANAAN — Authorities continue to investigate after a human skull was found off the side of the road over the weekend, according to Connecticut State Police.
Police got a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about the skull found in the area of Old Turnpike Road North. State police said troopers and members of the Western District Major Crime Squad responded and confirmed the skull was human.
The investigation is ongoing as of Thursday.
“The investigation is in its early stages and as more information becomes available we will be sure to disseminate it,” state police Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said.