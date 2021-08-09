Police investigating Saturday gunfire incident on Litchfield Green; suspect was detained

LITCHFIELD — Artan Adili, whose family owns DiFranco’s Restaurant and Pizzera in town, heard the gunshots reported on the Litchfield Green Saturday evening.
“In Litchfield, you never hear about this thing, ever, and it happened twice in a year,” said Adili, a Goshen resident.
According to a prior report from Troop L in Litchfield, there was person firing a gun on the Litchfield Green on Route 202 around 5:18 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect fired multiple shots into the air, the report said. There were no injuries reported. The unidentified suspect was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated , according to police.
“Charges are pending,” a State Police dispatcher said Monday. “The shooting is... under investigation. There is no threat to the public. The individual has been detained.”
Adili said he was sitting outside on the patio of DiFranco’s Pizza with his mother at about 5 p.m. Saturday , when they heard the gunshots.
“All of a sudden, we hear six or seven pops,” Adili said. “I told my mom, ‘They sound like gunshots,’” he said. “She said, ‘Are you sure?’ And I’m like ‘100 percent sure.’”
Adili said the gunshots brought him immediately back in time to early June when he also heard the sound of gunshots in the same area. That incident pertained to the incident that is now the ongoing investigation into a 39-year-old man being fatally shot June 7 outside of the Cramer & Anderson law firm.
The gunfire is a concern, he said.
“(Previously), you can go on a walk up the street or around the town and not have to worry about anything but now you got to worry about going alone or you want to take someone with you because you are concerned of something happening,” Adili said.