Police investigating Winsted assault; man in critical condition

WINSTED — Police are investigating a serious assault in Winsted that left a man in critical condition Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police.
The assault took place at a Winsted residence on Prospect Street during the late morning hours Wednesday, according to local police. State police said a man was transported via a Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital and is in critical condition.
State Police Major Crime detectives, along with the Winchester Police Department and Litchfield State’s Attorney’s Office, are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Detective Koeppel at 860-626-1867.