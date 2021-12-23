Police: K-9 finds man who threw machete-style knife in Harwinton

HARWINTON — State police say a K-9 tracked down a man wanted for throwing a machete-style knife at someone during a domestic incident last week.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, troopers from the Litchfield barracks responded to a possible domestic violence incident at a Harwinton residence.
State police said arriving units were told the man made “threatening statements” and threw a “machete-style knife” at the person. The knife did not hit the victim, but caused them to fear for their safety and others in the home, police said.
After the incident, the man — identified by police as 53-year-old Tom P. Freeman — left the home and walked into a nearby wooded area, police said.
A trooper and his assigned K-9 partner Chase started a track in the woods near the home and soon found Freeman, police said.
Freeman, who police said declined to be interviewed, was taken into custody and transported to the Troop L barracks to be processed on charges of second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
Police said his bond was originally set at $20,0000. Court records show it was lowered to $5,000, but Freeman was not released from custody. He’s next expected in court on Feb. 17, 2022.