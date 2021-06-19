Police: Man dies after being ejected during Litchfield crash

LITCHFIELD — A Thomaston man was killed after being ejected during a crash on Old North Road on Friday afternoon, according to police.
The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Old Northfield Road and Main Street, according to a Connecticut State Police accident summary report released Saturday morning.
Police identified the individual killed as 32-year-old Thomaston resident Nicholas Donahue.
The report said Donahue was driving a motorcycle north on Old Northfield Road in Litchfield when a car — being driven by a 54-year-old resident of Northfield, a village in Litchfield — entered a grass field on the east side of Old Northfield Road from the road.
Donahue “lost control of the vehicle” and crashed into the pavement, skidding to a final rest, the report said. Donahue was ejected from his vehicle and hit the back of the mowing trailer attached to the other vehicle, according to the report. Donahue was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was uninjured.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the collision remains under investigation.