NEW MILFORD — A father died after trying to save two children from drowning in Candlewood Lake on Labor Day, officials said.
Police said Victor Garcia, a 26-year-old Norwalk resident, was visiting the New Milford beach with his family Monday when two children — his 6-year-old son and a 10-year-old girl — began having trouble swimming around 5 p.m.
New Milford Police Lt. Lee Grabner said Garcia and other family members tried to help the children.
Grabner said the children were brought safely to shore while another family member pulled Garcia from the water. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived.
Garcia was rushed to New Milford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Grabner said.
The children were taken to Danbury Hospital, where they were treated and later released.