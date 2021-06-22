BETHEL — An off-duty Connecticut state trooper found “stumbling and apparently intoxicated” in a local parking lot got into his car and “disregarded” an officer’s attempt to pull him over before getting arrested at his home this weekend, police said Tuesday.
State police said Trooper Andrew Murphy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested by Bethel police early Sunday morning.
Bethel police Lt. George Bryce said Murphy was not on duty when the incident occurred and was driving a personal vehicle.
An arrest report shows Murphy, 33, was also charged with disobeying the signal of an officer and interfering with an officer around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bethel police said an officer saw Murphy in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Stony Hill Road “stumbling and apparently intoxicated.”
The officer approached and told Murphy not to drive his parked vehicle, police said. But Murphy “disregarded the officer and began driving,” police said.
With his lights and siren on, the officer then tried to pull Murphy over, police said. However, police said Murphy “continued driving until pulling into the driveway of his residence.” When Murphy got out of the car, “a DUI investigation began,” police said. Police said Murphy also tried to get back into the car, despite being ordered not to do so.
Murphy was arrested and released on bond, which was listed as $1,000 on the arrest report.
Murphy has been a member of the state police since July 5, 2019. Murphy is assigned to Troop A in Southbury. The barracks is responsible for patrolling parts of northern Fairfield and southern Litchfield counties from the New York border as far east as Waterbury and Wolcott.
State police said Murphy has been placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”
He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Danbury on June 28.