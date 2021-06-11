Police seek witnesses to ‘erratic’ drivers near scene of fatal Litchfield shooting

LITCHFIELD — State police on Friday said they are looking for witnesses who may have seen two cars traveling erratically on Route 202 around the time of a fatal shooting outside a downtown law firm earlier this week.
State police said they are seeking anyone “who may have been a witness to any erratic operation or interaction of two vehicles traveling eastbound” on Route 202 between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Monday.
Police described the vehicles as a 2002 brown Saab 9-3SE and a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible. Police released photos of the cars, which they said each had Connecticut license plates.
State police said they were called to the law firm of Cramer & Anderson around 5 p.m. Monday and found a man who had been shot in the head.
State police identified Matthew Bromley, 39, as the victim in the shooting, saying he died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Bromley was a former Torrington resident whose family said he recently returned to Connecticut after living in Virginia for several years.
Torrington property tax records show Bromley owed taxes on a 2002 Saab 9-3SE in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The law firm, Cramer & Anderson, said one of its partners, attorney Robert Fisher, was involved in the shooting and has been placed on leave. State police identified Fisher as the “subject of the investigation” and said he remained at the scene Monday evening.