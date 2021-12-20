Police: Skeletal remains found in woods near Harwinton/Northfield border

HARWINTON — Skeletal remains were found in the woods by a person walking their dog along Campville Road over the weekend, according to Connecticut State Police.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Troop L in Litchfield was contacted by an individual who reported finding apparent skeletal remains while walking their dog in the woods in the area of Campville Road on the Harwinton and Northfield town line, state police said.
Troopers that responded on the call found the remains in a wooded area, about 100 feet off the road, police said.
Western District Major Crime Squad detectives, state police search and rescue crews and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to help with a detailed search in the area, state police said.
Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to transport the remains to the office for additional examination.
The investigation is ongoing.