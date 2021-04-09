Police: Third person arrested in deadly Rocky Hill home invasion

ROCKY HILL — State police have arrested a third person in the killing of a 75-year-old man who was found dead in his Pondside Lane Home this week.
Hartford resident Melissa Feliciano, 31, was charged with murder, felony murder, first degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny, according to a copy of her arrest warrant provided by state police.
Earlier in the day police announced a third person had been apprehended in Windsor in connection with Robert Iacobucci’s homicide.
State police had named Feliciano as a suspect in that case earlier this week. State police have also charged Madeline Dickey, 35, and Franklyn Cruz, 42, both of Chapman Court in New Britain, with murder and robbery offenses.
According to a police investigative report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media, authorities believe all three suspects “physically beat” Iacobucci, while demanding money and valuables from him.
Feliciano was described in the report as Iacobucci’s live-in nurse.
Police responded to Iacobucci’s home for a welfare check after they were tipped off about the burglary and robbery by a relative of one of the suspects, the investigation report said.
Officers found Iacobucci dead in a bedroom on the second floor of the home with his hands tied behind his back, police said.
Police believe Dickey and Cruz planned to “move themselves into (Iacobucci’s) residence, essentially taking it over,” according to the report.
The relative told police the suspects planned to return to Iacobucci’s home later Monday night where they would “get rid of” him, the report said.
Both were apprehended in New Britain earlier this week. Police said they also recovered Iacobucci’s vehicle, which had been stolen.