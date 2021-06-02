Police: ‘Threatening phone call’ evacuates Waterbury school

WATERBURY — Police and school officials are investigating a threatening phone call that prompted the evacuation of West Side Middle School Wednesday morning.
Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Davis said nearby schools were also told to shelter in place as officers swept the school, “but no threat of an actual bomb was found.”
As of late Wednesday morning, students were back in the middle school building and surrounding schools returned to normal activities.
West Side Middle School is on a half-day schedule Wednesday, Davis said.
A spokeswoman for the city’s public schools said the main office received the threatening phone call around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The building evacuation was initiated and all school staff and students were accounted for, said Sujata Wycoff, the schools spokeswoman.
Police and fire units swept the building and determined there was no threat around 11:25 a.m., Wycoff said.
Davis said police and school officials “are working together to find the source of the threatening phone call.”