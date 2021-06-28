Police: Torrington man killed in motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON — Police say a local man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Winsted Road Sunday evening.
Torrington police responded to the area just south of Harris Drive after a motorist behind the motorcycle rider reported the accident around 8 p.m., Detective Kevin L. Tieman said in a press release.
When officers arrived, they found one motorcycle lying on its side in the middle of the road. The rider was found dead just south of the bike on the side of the road, according to police.
Tieman said the biker had been traveling south on Winsted Road at the time of the accident. The department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
“At this time, there is no report of any secondary vehicles involved and no eyewitnesses to the crash,” Tieman said.
Police said the man is in his mid-50s and is a Torrington resident, but are withholding his identity until his family have been notified.
Anyone with more information about what led to the crash is asked to call 860-489-2000.