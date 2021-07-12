Police: Torrington man tried to run over dog walker while yelling racial slur

TORRINGTON — Police say a local man tried to run over a dog walker in the parking lot of a grocery store while yelling a racial slur at the person.
John Charity, 74, is facing charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree intimidation, Torrington police said.
Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on High Street around 5 p.m. July 5 for the incident.
The victim told police he was walking his dog across the lot when Charity “attempted to run him over while calling him a racial slur,” police said.
A witness also told officers he also heard Charity utter a racial slur during the incident, police said.
In surveillance footage, Charity’s vehicle can be seen backing into a parking space, according to police. As the victim walks by the vehicle, “Charity drives at a high rate of speed” toward the victim, police said.
Police arrested Charity that same day on an arrest warrant.
He was released on $5,000 bond and is due to appear in Torrington Superior Court on July 19.