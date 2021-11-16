Police: Two hospitalized after car crashes into Litchfield CVS

LITCHFIELD — A shopper at a Litchfield CVS was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a car crashed into the building, according to state police.
Around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, a 2017 Toyota Prius crashed into the side of a CVS Pharmacy on West Street in Litchfield, state police said.
First responders had to rescue a shopper who was pinned between the car and fallen shelves, as well as a person trapped inside the car, according to the Bantam Fire Company.
The shopper was taken to Waterbury Hospital. The driver of the car was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for evaluation, state police said.
The Bantam Fire Company, Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance, Litchfield Fire Department, Torrington Firefighters Association and state police responded to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.