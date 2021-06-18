Pomperaug Garden Club resumes in-person meetings at Woodbury Senior Center

WOODBURY — Members of the Pomperaug Valley Garden Club gathered in-person for the first time since March, 2020, at the Woodbury Senior Center. Prior to a business meeting, club members gave a history and demonstration of methods of drying and preserving flowers. A business meeting followed.
Club members will be making various craft items with techniques learned during the demonstration, along with other garden-theme items for the upcoming Holiday Market, which will be held on Nov. 13 at the Old Town Hall.
For more information, visit www.pomperaugvalleygc.org