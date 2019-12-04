A Presidential Preference Primary for either one or both major political parties (Democrat & Republican) will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Only registered voters of the party holding a Primary may vote in that party’s Primary. (Republicans in Republican Primary, Democrats in the Democratic Primary). Members of minor parties are not eligible to vote in either Primary.
Note: Independent is a minor/third party in Connecticut, as are Working Families, Green & Libertarian
If you want to vote in the Primary of a party you are not registered in you must change your party affiliation no later than midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Voters who are registered Unaffiliated (not a member of any party) may join a party up to noon the day before the Primary.
To check your registration status, party affiliation or to register to vote or change your party, address or name, go to www.portal.ct.gov/sots/election-services/voter