Preventive Medicine: The Evidence Base for ‘evidence-based’

To know that something is true — not to have faith in it, wish for it, hope, or believe it to be true, but to know — perhaps we can agree that you need some kind of evidence.
Hold that thought while we toss an apple.
If you toss an apple down here on earth, it will fall back down rather than float away. I know that, and am confident you do as well. Perhaps you’d agree that we both know it with something approximating complete certainty. But how? Have you read randomized trials about apple tossing lately? Seen new meta-analysis?
Neither have I. We both know everything we need to know about the fate of tossed apples from nothing more than experience — our own, and everyone else’s — and the consistency of a pattern. We have never seen a tossed apple do anything other than fall back down, and absent smoke, mirrors, and legerdemain, we don’t know anyone else who has, either. Tossed apples always fall, so we wind up supremely confident the next will, too.
How confident, exactly? Millions of apples have been tossed or dropped from trees in our lifetimes alone, and so far as we know, none has floated off. If we substitute just one million for these countless millions, and build in even more doubt than we feel by allowing for one apple out of each million to float rather than fall, we are still 99.9999 percent sure the next tossed apple will fall.
In contrast, the conventional threshold in biomedical research for declaring something “significant” is 95 percent confidence (i.e, the famous “p<0.05”). This means we are as much as 50,000 times more confident about apples falling on the basis of mere observation than we might be about any given biomedical “truth” predicated on randomized controlled trials and meta-analyses.
There is more than one way to know what is true. Most of what we all know, including some quite important items, such as what not to use when putting out a camp fire, is a product of patterns and observation. This is no way obviates the unique value of randomized controlled trials, or RCTs, but it reminds us they are just one of many tools in the service of understanding what is true.
Running on a mantra of “comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable,” the news media thrive on provocation and titillation, not understanding. That often involves highlighting equally hyperbolic, opposing conclusions from one news cycle to the next. Human behavior seems perennially inclined to grab such flotsam and hitch a ride, in nutrition and many other domains. Where Newton’s third law of motion, nutrition, news cycles, and the law of unintended consequences converge, we find ourselves forever debating contrived doubt, traveling in circles, going nowhere.
Among ways out of this impasse is clarity about what constitutes reliable evidence. RCTs will only ever be a bit of the answer when questions pertain to lifelong health effects. Other sources of understanding must get their due if we are to overcome pseudo-confusion.
Colleagues and I just published the culmination of many months of work, introducing a method — evidence threshold pathway mapping — that stipulates the following: there are various assemblies of different kinds of evidence that can produce the same level of confidence about what is true. The right assembly to produce a reliable answer will vary with the question. We introduced one such assembly specifically adapted to such questions as “what diet is best for health?” That tool we call HEALM: hierarchies of evidence applied to lifestyle medicine.
Lifestyle medicine is and isn’t different; the requirements of understanding what’s true are the same in every domain. But the sources of understanding vary by context, just as the right tool varies with the job. Recall that life-long RCTs are extremely elusive; remember the fate of flying apples; and consider how rarely you reach for gasoline when putting out a fire. Beware those telling you exactly the one way to know what you do and do not know; they are generally peddling something other than truth and understanding.
Chew on evidence carefully before swallowing, as you would an apple. But always eschew dogma, the evidence is clear it is not part of any healthful diet.
Dr. David L. Katz is author The Truth about Food; president, the True Health Initiative