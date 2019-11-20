LITCHFIELD — The fifth annual fundraiser for Prime Time House, which empowers individuals in the Litchfield Hills who are struggling with mental illness to have productive and independent lives, was offered the use of two buildings on the Litchfield green. The former Murphy’s Pharmacy, which closed a few months ago, became the focal point of Prime Finds-Home for the Holidays, thanks to Murphy’s owners Mark Murphy and his sister Marla Golden.
Since the building was smaller than the usual venue for the pop-up boutique, which is stocked with donated furnishings, gently used high-quality home goods, accessories, holiday décor, and gifts sold at what they term “wildly affordable prices,” the second generous offering was for the use of the nearby Methodist Church, which has also closed. The church square footage allowed for receipt of furnishings and other items to be stored until they could be placed in available space in the pop-up,
On opening night Nov. 15, the church foyer was used for holiday and artistic items for sale, as well as a Sip & Shop reception with wine and appetizers. Eager buyers were amazed at the prices, and nearly all left with a shopping bag in hand. It was noted that all proceeds benefit the nonprofit Prime Time House in Torrington and all donations to the shop are tax deductible.
Located at 59 West Street, Litchfield, in the former Murphy’s Pharmacy building, Prime Finds offers high quality, gently used home goods and furnishings at amazing prices.
Hours of operation are Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information on becoming a sponsor, to donate goods or to volunteer at the shop, contact Kathi Weinstein, 860-438-8964 or kweinstein@primetimehouse.org.
Prime Time House, Inc. is at 810 Main Street in Torrington with a mission to “assist adults with mental illness to find pathways to independence and productivity including employment, education, housing and friendship. We accomplish this through a philosophy where all members are appreciated and where they establish a foundation of life skills in order to reach their highest potential.” For more information visit www.primetimehouse.org.