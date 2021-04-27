Railway Café moves to downtown Winsted

WINSTED — Carrie Stetson, owner of the Railway Café that was formerly in the Lodge at Geer Nursing Home in Canaan, has moved her restaurant to downtown Winsted.
The restaurant’s grand opening in the brick building at 580 Main Street on April 21 welcomed an influx of customers, despite the chilly weather, an announcement said. The newly expanded restaurant with flower boxes at the entrance and outdoor seating for warm weather has two dining sections and a separate ice-cream bar.
The breakfast menu offers specialty coffees and Belgian waffles. For lunch, there are several sandwich choices including Railway Chicken Salad, a turkey BLT and a grilled chicken Caesar served in a tortilla.
The hours of operation are Wednesday. to Sunday. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with breakfast served until 11 a.m. and the ice cream bar continuing into the evening. Take-out is also available.