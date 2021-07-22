LITCHFIELD — Was it the Famous Hot Dog, the long chili dog with double cheese, the Red Hot dog with sweet red pepper relish and onions, or the New Yorker 10-inch all beef?
Bill Downes, owner of Gooseboro Drive-In on Bantom Road will never know which of his restaurant’s hot dogs is most popular, but he doesn’t mind since he is the town’s first Top Dog in Litchfield’s Dog Days of Summer Hot Dog Contest.
More than 14 restaurants in Litchfield and surrounding areas took part in the competition, which was sponsored by the Litchfield Economic Development Commission.
Jackie’s Restaurant came took second place and the @ The Corner eatery came in third.
More than 2,000 votes were placed, according to Will Neary, chairman of the EDC. Downes received more than 1,000 of them, he said.
Planning took several weeks. EDC members designed fliers and posters, promoting the event and helped spread the word around town.
Restaurants either created a special hot dog for the competition or entered an existing hot dog listed on their menu.
Participants who enjoyed a hot dog could scan a code on table tents set up in each restaurant to cast their vote. They were encouraged to post photos of the dogs on Facebook and Instagram, and tag the town’s Facebook page.
According to Neary, a group organized a “Dog Crawl” in the center of town, and went from place to place trying as many hot dogs as they could.
The winner was announced this week by First Selectman Denise Raap at the town’s Concert on the Green.
Downes received a silver trophy engraved with “Litchfield’s Top Dog,” which was donated by The Housatonic Trading Company in town.
“This was not a hot dog eating contest. I didn’t want people hurting themselves,” Neary said. “The real intent was to make a fun event that can generate some business.”
In light of what everyone went through over the past year as a result of the pandemic, Neary said both the restaurants and the community were extremely enthusiastic about the event.
“People were dying for a reason to get out,” he said. “Everybody had a blast.”
Downes, whose family has owned Gooseboro for 60 years, said he didn’t make up anything special that isn’t already on the menu.
He added that customers visited the restaurant over the weekend from different places — ordering the hot dogs.
Downes’ father-in-law, Bob Hammer, who is now 82, started the business in July 1961. “We have people that have been coming here for 45 and 50 years — second and third generations,” said Downes, a Morris resident. “It’s a great community here. Everyone supports all the local businesses.”
Neary said he hopes to make it an annual event.
“People are already asking ‘what’s next,’” he said. “There’s a real appetite for fun. People want to celebrate their towns. We just need reasons for them to do it.”