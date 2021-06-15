Red Cross facing ‘severe blood shortage’ in CT as demand from trauma cases increases

NEW HAVEN — The American Red Cross is asking people to consider donating blood to address a shortage, as the rising demand for transfusions to address trauma cases has strained the organization’s supply.
The group is “experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise,” officials said in an email.
“Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants,” officials said. “In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10 (percent) in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.”
There is also a greater demand from hospitals to help people who “deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions,” officials said.
Those interested can book an appointment “using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device,” officials said.
Those who book appointments before June 30 will receive a a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon, officials said.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Mario Bruno, CEO of Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, in the email.
“As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need,” Bruno said. “Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
In most cases, those who had COVID-19 are eligible to donate, officials said. The Red Cross is winding down its testing of donations for coronavirus antibodies, with the practice expected to end June 25.
“The conclusion of Red Cross antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic,” officials said.