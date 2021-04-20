Report: COVID pandemic, neighboring states’ ozone impact CT’s environment

The COVID-19 pandemic and ozone from neighboring states were contributing factors in the state’s natural environment last year, according to an annual report from Connecticut’s Council on Environmental Quality.
The 49th annual report, released by the council on Tuesday, highlighted the impact of the ongoing pandemic and ozone emissions for nearby states on the environment during 2020.
The pandemic led to a significant increase in electricity use in the residential sector, a decline in bus ridership and a decrease in beverage container recycling, the report indicated.
The report also highlighted a “significant increase” in visitation to parks statewide, but said that that was likely a factor in the decrease in productivity for the piping plover, a bird species with nests that are easily disturbed by people and pets.
“The pandemic is a vivid reminder of the interconnectedness of the natural and human spheres that is ignored at our peril. This report lists key indicators of the direction to which our collective decisions are leading us,” said Keith Ainsworth, acting chair of the council, in a statement.
The number of statewide “good air days” — when every monitoring station in the state records satisfactory air quality — increased from 343 in 2019 to 347 last year, the report said. Since 2011, the report said, the number of good air days has increased by about 2.7 percent in Connecticut.
Peter Hearn, the council’s executive director, said policies, programs, and increased financial and staff resources will help the state protect and enhance its environment going forward.
The state continues to suffer from ozone exceedances, the report said. But much of Connecticut ground-level ozone comes from states to the west. The report indicated that unless emissions in those states are drastically reduced, Connecticut “could continue to breathe unhealthful air.”
Towns and cities along the coast typically see more bad ozone days than inland areas. Among the towns with monitoring stations, Madison saw the most unhealthful days in 2020.
In 2020, four places in Connecticut with monitoring stations recorded the most unhealthful days. The report said there were 12 in Madison, eight in Stratford and six each in Greenwich and Westport. The report said Pomfret, Cornwall, Stafford and East Hartford each reported zero unhealthful days last year.
“No other New England state had more days with unhealthful levels of ozone than Connecticut, which had a total of 17 in 2020,” the report said.
The next highest state in the area was Rhode Island, which reported four unhealthful days in 2020.
In terms of water quality in Connecticut, the state saw a decrease in nitrogen discharges from 2019 to last year, the report said. Over the last decade, the state has reduced nitrogen discharges by roughly 23 percent.