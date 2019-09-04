LITCHFIELD — The Forman School is among the most expensive private high schools in the country, according to an analysis from 247wallstreet.com.
The yearly tuition at the Litchfield institution is $78,600, according to the New York-based financial news website. It lists the Forman School as the second-most expensive in the country.
But Kerry L. Conroy, director of communications at Forman, said the institution was not the second-most expensive in the country in a statement Wednesday.
She said tuition at Eagle Hill in Hardwick, Mass. is $79,900 and $79,300 at Landmark School in Prides Cross, Mass.
24/7 Wall Street included two other Connecticut institutions in its top 10.
According to 24/7 Wall Street, The Woodhall School, located in Bethlehem, ranks fifth at $74,500 per year; The Oxford Academy in Westbrook is right behind in sixth at $67,000 per year.
According to a release from the website, “24/7 Wall St. reviewed yearly tuition data for over 3,000 private high schools to identify the most expensive private high schools in America,” drawing on information from Niche, described as “a school data clearinghouse.”
The Forman School serves “high school students and post-graduates with diagnosed learning differences — such as dyslexia and ADHD,” according to its website, working to ensure that each young person goes on to attend a four-year college.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include statements from Kerry L. Conroy, director of communications at The Forman School.