After serving more than two decades in the state legislature, State Sen. Craig Miner will not seek reelection this November.
Miner, R-Litchfield, currently serves as the chief deputy Senate Republican leader. He first took office to represent the 66th District in the state House of Representatives in 2001 and, after eight terms, was then elected to serve as the state senator for the 30th District.
Before his tenure in the general assembly, Miner served as the first selectman of Litchfield from 1991 to 2001.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Connecticut,” Miner said in a statement Thursday.
After this year’s legislative session, which started this week, “I will have dedicated more than half my life to public service at the state and local level,” Miner said.
State Rep. Stephen Harding, a fourth-term Republican from Brookfield who is the top GOP House member of the Environment Committee, is expected to throw his hat in the ring for the nomination to succeed Miner.
Harding on Thursday confirmed his interest, and told reporters in the Capitol that if he wins the nomination to replace Miner, he would hope to continue Miner’s record of service.
“It’s going to be a significant loss to the state, and huge shoes to fill,” Harding said of Miner. “I feel that this would be a great opportunity to serve more constituents in the northwest corner and to be a stronger advocate for our side of the state.”
Miner’s 30th District encompasses Brookfield, Canaan, Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, New Milford, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Torrington, Warren and Winchester.
“Over the years I have gotten to know the issues, obviously, impacting my state, but working with Sen. Miner in the Environment Committee, he has given me an insight into the issues impacting the entire 30th Senate District. I see those issues as matters I can tackle,” Harding said. “I am certainly willing to step up and do my best to advocate for the people of the district.”
One of the issues is the proliferation of bears and their increased interaction with people and agriculture.
“Individuals of all political affiliations have shared with me their concerns not only in crops, and losing crops on their farms or properties, but the potential dangerous incidents with bears,” Harding said.
Miner said the thought of not running for reelection has tempted him in the past, and it typically crosses his mind the two weeks after the end of each legislative session. But “This time is different,” he said.
“I look forward to more time with family and exploring what the next chapter of life holds,” he added.
During his time in the general assembly, Miner said he’s “been honored to work with my colleagues to better our state, to protect our environment, to support job creation and workers, to improve the state’s financial management, and most importantly to give my constituents a voice and an advocate in Hartford.”
“I have many very fond memories of my time and look forward to creating more in the months to come,” he added.
Miner also thanked his “dedicated staff,” state employees and “the lawmakers that carry forward the people’s business every day.”
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly and Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica had nothing but nice things to say about Miner Thursday.
“Craig is one of the most intelligent, humble, and hardworking lawmakers I have been honored to work with,” Kelly, R-Stratford, said in a statement Thursday. “He is measured and focused. He always takes the time to study an issue and bring people together to work on solutions. He is passionate about advocating for the people he represents.”
Kelly added that Miner is also “one of the most trusted experts when it comes to the state budget and is “known as an advocate for the environment, for jobs, and for working and middle class families.”
Formica, R-East Lyme, said Miner will be remembered for “the ever present twinkle in his eye when he debates the issues of the day.”
“Miner is one of the best, brightest, and most innovative legislators I've ever met,” Formica continued. “He has an uncanny ability to find solutions to very difficult problems in a common sense and practical way. He treats all people equally and with great respect.”
“He has dedicated so much to the people of Connecticut and the people of the 30th district. He will be remembered in the Senate chamber for his many accomplishments and unparalleled hard work,” Formica said.
Despite this announcement, Miner said there’s still a lot of work that lies ahead this session.
“Over the months ahead, I look forward to my work that will be filled with hours of testimony, days of deliberation, and opportunity for spirited debate on legislation that will come before the General Assembly,” he said. “Most importantly, I look forward to sharing the viewpoints of people from the northwest corner with my colleagues in Hartford during the process.”
“Thank you to my constituents for allowing me the incredible privilege of serving,” Miner concluded.