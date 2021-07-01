Review: Some Litchfield buildings need long-term maintenance plan

LITCHFIELD — Bantam Town Hall Annex and Litchfield Town Hall are among buildings that need a long-term maintenance plan, according to a review and survey conducted by the town’s Facilities Review Committee over the past year.
The results of the review and survey were recently presented by the committee in several town meetings.
Bantam Town Hall Annex, at 80 Doyle St., is about 50 percent occupied, according to committee Chairman Sam Olmstead. The 29,000-square-foot building was built in 1954 and now contains the Park and Recreation office and gym, Land Use offices, and the Bantam Post Office. It also contains social services, food pantry and the Emergency Operations Center.
The building had a few light to moderate renovations in the late 1980s and again in the early- to mid-1990s.
“It was used as a school in the ’80s when Center School was renovated. Students were there for a year,” Olmstead said. In past years, community groups such as the Boy Scouts, have also met in the Annex.
Until fairly recently, the building held a state courthouse, Olmstead said, which now has moved operations to Torrington.
He explained the costs involved in operating buildings that are underutilized, saying, “We are carrying that space, we are heating it. The expenditures to just keep doing that are not going to get any cheaper.”
Another building analyzed in by the committee was Town Hall, at 74 West St., which is fully occupied, according to Olmstead. The 8,000-square-foot building was built in 1961 and had minor renovations and maintenance over time, including the addition of air conditioning to the main floor. It’s used by town offices, probate court and the town’s resident trooper.
According to the committee, both the Town Hall and Annex will require significant investment to extend their useful life. Olmstead said most every major item or system in the buildings is “quite old — in some cases original to the building.”
While Olmstead said the public works department is doing a good job at operating the buildings, the current approach “to fix what breaks ... really isn’t sustainable.”
Eventually, a major capital investment will be required, according to Olmstead, and “often it’s better to make those investments in a planned way rather than waiting for something large to break — rendering your building uninhabitable or very uncomfortable, at which point, you’re scrambling to fix it,” he said.
Ultimately, there will have to be an investment in those buildings “in some way, shape or form to get them to perform over the long-term.”
According to the survey, the town facilities that residents are most satisfied with are the Bantam Post Office, Recycling Center, Litchfield Community Field, Town Hall and Litchfield High School gymnasium.
Town facilities with the lowest level of satisfaction, however, include the Bantam Gym, “which is a 1961 elementary school gym that hasn’t been updated,” Olmstead said.
Other facilities with a low level of satisfaction, according to the survey, include Bantam Community Field and Litchfield Town Beach.
According to the survey, new facilities the town has the highest interest in are municipal broadband, a community pool, starter housing, senior housing, and a dog park.
Litchfield is “a very outdoor oriented community — with a lot of walkers, hikers, runners and kayakers,” Olmstead said.
There was also strong support for a centralized Town Hall location.
“About 60 or 70 percent of people felt it was important to have the Town Hall in the center of town,” he said.
Committee members will next present survey findings and recommendations to the town’s Board of Selectmen.