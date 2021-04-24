RIDGEFIELD — A mass vaccination site at the town’s Yanity Gym will be shuttered at the end of May as demand for doses from the clinics wanes around the state.
Town officials announced the clinic will hold a final round of first-dose appointments on April 29 and 30. The appointments have been uploaded into the federal Vaccine Administration Management System, or people can schedule an appointment by calling 203-431-2718.
The site will remain open only for people getting their second doses and is expected to shut down for good May 27.
“With so many Ridgefielders already vaccinated, we feel it is time to return Yanity to the town as a recreational facility,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said in a statement.
He noted there are now “many other opportunities” for residents to get vaccinated, and there is less demand for a mass vaccination site.
News of the deadline to sign up for a first shot comes two weeks after the clinic, which is run by the RVNA, surpassed 10,000 doses administered.
The clinic only offers the two-dose vaccine from Moderna, which can only be given to people 18 and older. While anyone 16 and older is eligible to receive vaccines in Connecticut, 16- and 17-year-olds are restricted to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
State leaders said they have noted a decline in demand for vaccines from clinics administering the shots.
“A lot of our providers have reduced their requests — some of them have had slots go unfilled,” Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer, said Thursday during the governor’s news conference. “That is what you would expect to see as supply starts to exceed demand.”
Geballe said the slack in the demand from the clinics gives the state “more flexibility.”
“Most weeks up until this point were significantly oversubscribed in terms of the requests that come in from providers versus what we’re able to fulfill,” he said. That means the state can now “fully fulfill” every request for doses from its vaccine providers.
“We know that maybe young people — the so-called ‘invincibles’ — maybe don’t feel quite the same urgency” to get vaccinated, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday during the press conference. “We’re saying, ‘look, we’re not into mandates, but we are into doing everything we can to encourage you and incent you into doing the right thing.’”
He said the state would publicize business promotions that encourage people to get a shot.
“A free meal, free baseball tickets? Let’s go, let’s get people vaccinated,” he said.